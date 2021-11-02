Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Solar co-op recruiting in Tucson for second year

More people choosing to go solar
More people choosing to go solar(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - World leaders are addressing the intensifying threat of climate change during the U.N. climate summit over the next two weeks.

“In this monumental issue for our state, our country and the world. I think those of us in the west certainly are in the front lines of the impact of climate crisis,” said Kevin Moran, with the Colorado River Program and Senior Director of Environmental Defense Fund Action.

Efforts are being made to lessen the impacts. With growing interest in solar energy, Solar United Neighbors is launching a second co-op in Tucson.

“People are wanting to do something in their personal lives to impact climate change and this is a great way to know that hey my electricity is coming straight from my roof and the sun and it’s clean,” said Bret Fanshaw, the director of the Solar United Neighbors Arizona Program.

Tucson households can choose to go solar together through the co-op and get a customized outlook on how much solar they might need.

“Electric utility bill, energy usage, how much space you have on your roof but also your budget,” Fanshaw said.

Harry McGregor participated in the last year’s solar co-op in Tucson.

“It’s really nice to see we’re making a difference as far as reducing our energy footprint,” McGregor said.

His family’s home is now 100% solar powered.

“We have four kids and we’re concerned about their future. We’ve always driven either hybrid or electric vehicles.”

Harry says the community should work to find additional ways to reduce its footprint. This includes carpooling or planning trips to reduce fuel emissions.

“There’s always more that can be done and we’re looking for ways we can improve in the future,” he said.

With federal and state tax credits, Solar United Neighbors says a household who goes 100% solar can save nearly $16,000 over the course of 25 years.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during a confrontation...
UPDATE: Sierra Vista police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Cochise County
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck

Latest News

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial
The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during a confrontation...
UPDATE: Sierra Vista police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Cochise County
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin