Solar co-op recruiting in Tucson for second year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - World leaders are addressing the intensifying threat of climate change during the U.N. climate summit over the next two weeks.

“In this monumental issue for our state, our country and the world. I think those of us in the west certainly are in the front lines of the impact of climate crisis,” said Kevin Moran, with the Colorado River Program and Senior Director of Environmental Defense Fund Action.

Efforts are being made to lessen the impacts. With growing interest in solar energy, Solar United Neighbors is launching a second co-op in Tucson.

“People are wanting to do something in their personal lives to impact climate change and this is a great way to know that hey my electricity is coming straight from my roof and the sun and it’s clean,” said Bret Fanshaw, the director of the Solar United Neighbors Arizona Program.

Tucson households can choose to go solar together through the co-op and get a customized outlook on how much solar they might need.

“Electric utility bill, energy usage, how much space you have on your roof but also your budget,” Fanshaw said.

Harry McGregor participated in the last year’s solar co-op in Tucson.

“It’s really nice to see we’re making a difference as far as reducing our energy footprint,” McGregor said.

His family’s home is now 100% solar powered.

“We have four kids and we’re concerned about their future. We’ve always driven either hybrid or electric vehicles.”

Harry says the community should work to find additional ways to reduce its footprint. This includes carpooling or planning trips to reduce fuel emissions.

“There’s always more that can be done and we’re looking for ways we can improve in the future,” he said.

With federal and state tax credits, Solar United Neighbors says a household who goes 100% solar can save nearly $16,000 over the course of 25 years.

