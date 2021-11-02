Teen charged after migrants found hidden in truck bed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen faces charges after, authorities say, he tried to smuggle 10 migrants across the border on Friday, Oct. 30.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents stopped a 2000 Dodge Ram on Highway 286, a few miles south of the Sasabe Port of Entry, where they found 10 undocumented people hiding beneath sheets of plywood in the truck bed.

Because the tailgate was closed, agents say, the people in the truck bed were trapped on top of each other with no way to escape.

Agents reportedly found a four-year-old girl, an eight-year-old girl and a 17-year-old unaccompanied minor among the migrants, who came from Mexico and Guatemala.

The 19-year-old driver now faces federal human smuggling charges, while the 10 migrants were taken to the Tucson Coordination Center for processing.

