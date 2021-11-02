Tucson home sharing gives alternative housing option for older adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As rent and housing prices climb, two Tucson women are spreading the word about an alternative housing option for older adults through home sharing.

“My arrangement with Sharon is she needed someone to cook dinner and live in her house,” said Deborah Knox.

It all started five years ago when Sharon Kha’s Parkinson’s made it too difficult for her to live alone. That’s when Knox moved in and in exchange began helping Kha around the house.

“It’s an affordable option. Most homeowners and home seekers experience an exchange of money or service,” Knox said.

The idea of home sharing is growing. Knox said they’re hosting monthly Zoom public gatherings to teach people in the community about the concept. Learn more, here . AARP awarded $8,000s to promote Tucson Home Sharing and spread the word about the program.

“Many people have just a little discomfort feeling what if I move in with somebody I don’t like,” Kha said.

To address this potential problem, the Pima Council on Aging is launching a pilot program this January to match elderly people who want to start home sharing.

“It really is ‘The Golden Girls’ it’s so much fun sharing our aging issues,” Knox said. “It really does make it a lot more of a shared experience.”

The concept is opening doors for friendships and diminishing feelings of isolation that many people may feel as they grow older.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.