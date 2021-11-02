Tucson Rodeo returns in February with someone new taking the reins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo is back after a pandemic hiatus. It’s expected to be bigger than ever. There are some new additions this year along with a brand new operations manager taking the reins.

The Tucson rodeo committee is ready to get back in action and fans are ready too.

″From our season ticket renewals that we’ve done so far and today being our opening day of ticket sales to the public, everyone is very much excited that we’re back,” operations manager, Stacy Madigan said.

The rodeo will celebrate its 97th in February and it will be a bit different. The familiar face of the Tucson Rodeo, Gary Williams has retired after more than 25 years serving as the general manager. Stepping into Gary’s cowboy boots this year is Stacy Madigan. She’s also the first woman to hold the title.

″Gary was a huge staple of the rodeo, he was part of it for so many years, and me stepping in his shoes, he left big shoes to fill. But I think I can do it – I know I can do it – and I’m just happy to be here,” Madigan said.

Madigan is looking forward to moving the rodeo forward after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

″February wasn’t the same, schools didn’t have the break. You didn’t have hoopla of the rodeo, talking about it, being live. They did reruns and stuff on certain radio stations, but it just wasn’t the same,” Madigan said.

She says a lot to look forward to this year, including the newest addition to the rodeo: a VIP package.

She says, ″You get a behind the scenes tour of the bucking shoots, rodeo grounds. You get your own concierge for the entire rodeo. You get to watch the rodeo from the announcer’s stand on the balcony. You get a catered meal, unlimited beverages, admission to our barn dance. You get a program, day sheets. I mean, it’s the ultimate viewing experience.”

The Tucson Rodeo runs February 19-27. Tickets range from $18-$35.

Tickets can also be purchased HERE , HERE or by calling 520-741-2233.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.