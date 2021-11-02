Advertise
UPDATE: Sierra Vista police investigating after deputy-involved shooting in Cochise County

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a confrontation with Cochise County deputies on Monday, Nov. 1.

Such investigations are standard protocol after a shooting involving a law enforcement officer, and it is being conducted at the request of Cochise County deputies.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the near Hereford Road and Palominas Road, south of Sierra Vista, around 4 p.m. in response to a “disorderly subject.”

When deputies arrived, they said, the found Helgar Rosas, 40, holding what appeared to be a long rifle and making aggressive movements and statements toward Deputy Rene Meza.

Despite Meza repeatedly telling Rosas to drop the gun, deputies said, Rosas refused and Meza shot him one time.

Deputies treated Rosas at the scene before he was flown to a hospital in Tucson, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

The county’s Critical Incident Response Team examined the crime scene.

Once completed, findings from the investigation will be turned over to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review. Meza was paid on paid administrative leave, which is also the standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.

