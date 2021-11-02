Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Man injured after officer-involved shooting
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
Around 9,000 NYC workers on unpaid leave for not complying with vaccine requirement. 92% did...
Fight against COVID mandates heats up
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state...
Arizona Supreme Court rules school mask mandate ban violated state constitution
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit