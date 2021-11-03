COVID outbreak closes Agua Caliente Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aqua Caliente Elementary School will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Monday, Nov. 15 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, school officials recently confirmed.

In a letter to parents, Principal Chris Rietz said 50% or more of students had been absent and more than 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported within a span of two days.

All unvaccinated staff and students are asked to quarantine until Nov. 12.If a student becomes sick or tests positive for COVID before the school reopens, parents are asked to contact the school nurse at dyuhuru-ohana@tanq.org.

Teachers will have Wednesday morning to prepare for online learning and contact families by noon to schedule online classes and provide more information.

Chromebooks will be loaned to students who need to access online learning, officials said.

Parents who have questions about the school’s closyre are urged to contact the Pima County Health Department at 520-724-7018.

