FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet weather continues as high pressure builds in over Arizona. Temperatures warm Thursday through Sunday as a result. Ridge of high pressure will weaken some as a storm system passes through the northern Rockies. Tail end of a system behind that will clip Arizona Tuesday of next week. Expect cooler temps, more clouds and elevated wind speeds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% rain chance.

