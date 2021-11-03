Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps through the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet weather continues as high pressure builds in over Arizona. Temperatures warm Thursday through Sunday as a result. Ridge of high pressure will weaken some as a storm system passes through the northern Rockies. Tail end of a system behind that will clip Arizona Tuesday of next week. Expect cooler temps, more clouds and elevated wind speeds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% rain chance.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.
Man dies after shooting in Tucson’s midtown
Agua Caliente Elementary closed due to COVID-19
COVID-19 outbreak closes Agua Caliente Elementary
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he is making slow, but steady...
Family: Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry making slow, steady progress
Among 10 migrants found, three were children.
Teen charged after migrants found hidden in truck bed

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 3rd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 3rd
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures for the first week of November!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021