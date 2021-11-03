Advertise
Man dies after shooting in Tucson’s midtown

Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.
Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to TPD, officers were called to 4880 East 29th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died, authorities say.

As of late Tuesday, police had made no arrests and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 88-CRIME.

