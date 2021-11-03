Man dies after shooting in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to TPD, officers were called to 4880 East 29th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died, authorities say.

As of late Tuesday, police had made no arrests and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 88-CRIME.

