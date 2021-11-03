Oro Valley launches new Adopt-A-Road, Trail website

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley has announced the launch of a new website for the town’s Adopt-A-Road and Trail programs with the goal to save volunteers time.

The website is a one-stop shop for volunteers to fill out forms and watch training information, and volunteers no longer have to travel to town buildings.

Previously, volunteers were on a waiting list for at least six months to a year. With the new website, there is no longer a wait list and volunteers will be able to check the availability of roads and trails online.

“This major renovation of the Adopt-A-Road/Trail programs represent the very best of Town-wide collaboration, making it much easier for the public to participate as well as utilizing technology to streamline the process, thus reducing staff time and ultimately saving taxpayer dollars,” Public Works Director Paul Keesler was quoted as saying.

“By implementing the Lean Process Improvement management tools, the Town is able to revitalize and improve many aspects of the services we provide to the public. I am very proud of the work this team was able to accomplish and thankful for the results.”

For more information about the project and to visit the new website, go here .

