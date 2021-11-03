PACC to hold free vaccine and microchipping event Nov. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is holding a free vaccination and microchip clinic for up to 400 pets on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This comes after PACC has seen an increase in serious illnesses and deaths of pets this year, ones that could have been prevented with vaccines.

The event will take place in their multi-purpose room at their facility, 4000 N. Silverbell Road .

Services that will be offered include:

Brief exam by licensed veterinarian

FVRCP vaccines for cats (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia)

DHPP vaccines for dogs (Distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and hepatitis/adenovirus)

Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs

Deworming for pets under six months old

Microchip implantation

Pet owners will need to sign up for a virtual spot in line to get the free vaccines or microchip for their pets. The clinic is using an alerting system called “Wait While.” To register:

Visit the Wait While link the day before the event, Friday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. to request a virtual “spot in line” for each pet. Based on previous events, the slots will fill up within a matter of minutes, but pet owners are encouraged to check back regularly to look for cancellations and openings.

You should receive a confirmation text within a few moments stating the time frame in which the clinic will plan to process your pets on Saturday.

If you have more than one pet, you will receive an appointment time for each, but please bring all your pets to the FIRST appointment time listed.

As the first block of registrants are processed, “Wait While” will text the next block of patrons to start making their way to PACC. (Please note: the gates at PACC will not open until 7:30 a.m.) To cancel an appointment, pet owners can reply to their confirmation text with the word “CANCEL.”

Depending on attendance, pet owners who arrive at the shelter without pre-registering may be allowed to sign up for spots later in the day. People can also check the link throughout the day to look for cancellations.

PACC also will be holding a vaccine and microchip clinic at the substation in Ajo Nov. 20, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ajo Church of God, 1900 N. 2nd Avenue, Ajo. This will be a first-come, first-served event.

For both events, dogs will need to be on leashes. Cats will need to be in carriers. Pet owners should bring water for their pets and themselves.

For more information, visit Pima Animal Care Center online.

