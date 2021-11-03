Peoria prepares to bring back driverless shuttles for health care district

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No pedals, no steering wheel, no problem. The RoboRides are making a comeback in the west Valley. The RoboRide medical is a driverless shuttle, part of the city of Peoria’s new 6-month pilot program starting in mid-November.

The city is restarting the driverless car service, which was suspended during the pandemic. The autonomous vehicles will return to the streets in two weeks. Each shuttle will have an attendant on board, and if they must, they can control the shuttle, but only with an Xbox controller.

In partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, the city leased the vehicles from the company Beep for $175,000. It’s worth it to Kevin Burke, Peoria’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, who said these autonomous vehicles will shuttle people to and from the city’s health care district near Plaza del Rio Blvd. The district is close to three senior living facilities with more than 500 residents.

“It was the perfect opportunity to take people from their point of origin to their destination all within the same trip,” said Burke. “And then take them back.”

In terms of safety, Burke says the shuttles have pre-programmed routes in a two-mile block, taking people on a dedicated street lane and reaching a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. “They have a fantastic safety record, so really no concern on the safety side of it,” said Burke.

RoboRides will officially roll out on Nov. 15. The city hopes to provide a service for people who have a hard time getting around and learning about autonomous vehicles and how they fit in Peoria. “Come out and give it a try; you don’t have to live in Peoria,” said Burke.

