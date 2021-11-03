Pima County passes vaccine mandate 4-1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - By a 4-1 vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a vaccine mandate for nearly 2,000 of its workers who interact with vulnerable populations.

Vulnerable can encompass a wide range of definitions but generally it’s people who are confined in congregant settings like assisted living facilities, nursing homes and inmates at the county jail.

It’s the inmate population which most concerns the county right now. There have been three COVID-19 deaths and a recent outbreak which included several corrections workers.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which includes corrections officers, is only 62% vaccinated while the county employees as a whole tops 82%.

Under the mandate, any county worker who deals with the vulnerable and is not vaccinated by Jan. 1 is subject to termination.

“Vulnerable populations deserve to be protected as do employees who work with them,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott just before the vote. “Serving those in vulnerable populations exposes those employees to greater risk.”

The only no vote came from District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy, who argues if corrections officers and others quit or are terminated, it will cause issues with an already depleted and short staffed department.

Some members of the board feel the threat of losing a job may entice some of them to get the shots.

Up until now, the county has been using incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated such as $300 check and three days off with pay.

“I do think the incentives helped move the pendulum quite a bit,” said Adelita Grijalva. “And now the time has come that we have to protect the community.”

Grijalva added that “I’m glad to take this first step.”

She did not elaborate on what the next steps might be to get more employees vaccinated.

Some corrections officers told us they plan on leaving rather than get a vaccine.

“My feeling is, I have no need to get vaccinated and my employer should not tell me I have to in order to maintain my employment,” said Thomas Frazier, an 18 year veteran of the department.

But those who favor the mandate said at this time, as the virus has plateaued at a high rate, it’s the right ting to do.

“I get it, nobody like mandatory anything. It’s America, I’m with you there,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, Supervisor for District 2. “But this is one of those times we need to make an exception and I hope eventually people will come to understand why that is.”

