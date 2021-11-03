Recent Arizona job-site accidents raise concerns about workplace safety

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men died after being exposed to hazardous materials at a truck wash in Avondale in August. An APS worker lost his life during an underground explosion in downtown Phoenix in 2019.

According to workman’s comp attorney Matt Fendon, on-the-job accidents are a serious problem in Arizona. “There’s a lot more than people realize,” said Fendon. “We talk to maybe 30-35 people a day with new cases potentially, so it’s very prevalent, very common here in the Valley.”

On Monday, Nov. 1, two men had to be rescued from a trench at a construction site in north Scottsdale, and a man was crushed under a manufactured home in Buckeye on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The incidents all raise concerns about how safe employees are on their job.

Jessie Atencio is the assistant director of the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The state agency provides free consultation and training to businesses to help them better protect employees.

“They can call and say, ‘Hey, I’m a baker and I’d like to have somebody come in and evaluate my programs and how my business is running from a safety standpoint,’” said Atencio.

Workers are encouraged to call in anonymously or file a complaint with DOSHA online if they see any safety concerns at their place of employment. And if they’re injured, they need to know what to do next.

“One thing I see all the time is people don’t go to the doctor right away,” said Fendon. “They don’t report an injury right away to the employer or Industrial Commission governing agency in charge of workers comp. The problem with that is, it puts the injured worker behind the eight ball because a lot of insurance companies use this as a reason to deny claims.”

For more details on filing a workplace complaint, visit the Industrial Commission of Arizona.

