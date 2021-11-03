Advertise
Tucson residents approve minimum wage increase; select three council members

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Voters in Tucson and parts of Pima County decided on key propositions and city council races Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Both incumbent Tucson City Council members whose seats were up for grabs will stay in office, voters decided.

One big-ticket item was Proposition 206, which will raise Tucson’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

The unofficial results are listed below.

City Of Tucson

Prop 206: $15 Minimum Wage

Prop 206 passed.

It will raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Around 85,000 workers in the city limits will get raises.

Prop 410: Raises For Mayor & City Council

Prop 410 is close.

It will could increase the mayor’s salary from $42,000 to $52,000 and the city council salary from $24,000 to $36,000.

If passed, the increases could begin Dec. 4, 2023, and would be adjusted for inflation.

City Council: Ward 3

Kevin Dahl (D) defeated Alan Harwell Jr. (R) and Lucy Libosha (Ind).

The three were vying to replace Karin Uhlich, who was appointed to fill the vacant seat in March.

City Council: Ward 5

Incumbent Richard Fimbres (D) defeated Shelley Cross (R) and Adalberto Diaz (L).

City Council: Ward 6

Incumbent Steve Kozachik (D) defeated Val Romero (Ind.).

Pima County

Prop 407: Vail USD Budget Override Continuation

Prop 407 passed/failed.

It allows/would have allowed the Vail Unified School District to exceed its maintenance and operation budgets by up to 12.5% for the next seven fiscal years starting in 2022-23.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

