Wildcat basketball returns, and so do fans

Fans are back in the stands along with new protocols in place.
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats are back in action and so are the fans. Last season, no one was allowed to attend University of Arizona basketball games, due to the pandemic. But this season, fans are back in the stands along with new protocols in place.

“The bulk of our fan base has wanted to come back together. They see it as a safe atmosphere and a safe environment,” said University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke

The University of Arizona is doing what they can to continue that fan feeling.

“Give them that confidence to come here in a safe and healthy environment,” said Heeke.

Which means technology will now play a major role during your game day experience, like with mobile ticketing, parking, and food.

“Mobile purchasing, cashless, touchless ordering at the counter,” said Heeke.

New items on the menu as well like a veggie dog, brisket nachos, loaded fries, and more.

Heeke says he’s a hot dog guy, but this menu has him venturing out.

“I have had the nachos and they are really good. But I am not a big eater on game day. That’s my thing,” he said.

But for fans, it is. And this self-checkout helps with that.

Fans can buy beer or water for convenience and less in person contact.

Heeke says the university is doing their part and so should you, by wearing a mask.

In fact, it’s a requirement inside McKale Center. Masks must be worn at all times except for when fans are eating or drinking.

“That is a policy on our campus. I encourage our fans to do that and if they have a concern about that, and don’t want to attend, that is certainly one of the options.”

Two exhibition games have been played so far with these new features and protocols in place. Heeke said, so far, a success.

“Looking back to bringing back the community into McKale to hear the great roar that McKale is all about,” he said.

You can bring that roar to McKale next week. The Wildcats take on NAU Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

