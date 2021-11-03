Workers injured in accident on golf course
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at El Rio Golf Course after an accident left three workers injured on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
According to the TFD, the workers were hurt during a renovation of the clubhouse.
Two of the workers were significantly burned. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.