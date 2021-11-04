Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

AZGFD to stop selling Community Fishing licenses beginning Jan. 1

By Katie Murphy
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it will no longer sell Community Fishing licenses beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

People who wish to fish Community Fishing Program (CFP) waters in 2022 will either need to have a General Fishing license or Combination Hunt/Fish license, or purchase one once their Community Fishing license expires in 2022.

A General Fishing license is $37 for residents ($55 for nonresidents) and provides fishing privileges at all public waters in Arizona, including CFP waters. Combination Hunt/Fish licenses are $57 for residents ($160 for nonresidents).

This change comes after people who had typically purchased Community Fishing licenses have been moving over to General or Combo licenses in recent years. Since 2014, Community Fishing license sales have declined by over 80%.

Community Fishing licenses can still be purchased through Dec. 31, 2021 and are valid for one year from date of purchase at designated CFP waters.

For more information about the Community Fishing Program, visit https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/community/.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.
UPDATE: TPD seeking suspect following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
Tucson residents approve minimum wage increase; select three council members
Three workers were injured during renovations at the El Rio Golf Course.
Workers injured in accident on golf course
Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
Agua Caliente Elementary School closed due to COVID
Agua Caliente parents say outbreak wouldn’t have happened if COVID-19 protocols were in place

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions
Mary Anderson, principal at Fruchthendler Elementary School in TUSD, received the award in...
TUSD principal first in state to win prestigious national award
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Multiple Cal football players in COVID protocol, will not play against Arizona