AZGFD to stop selling Community Fishing licenses beginning Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it will no longer sell Community Fishing licenses beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

People who wish to fish Community Fishing Program (CFP) waters in 2022 will either need to have a General Fishing license or Combination Hunt/Fish license, or purchase one once their Community Fishing license expires in 2022.

A General Fishing license is $37 for residents ($55 for nonresidents) and provides fishing privileges at all public waters in Arizona, including CFP waters. Combination Hunt/Fish licenses are $57 for residents ($160 for nonresidents).

This change comes after people who had typically purchased Community Fishing licenses have been moving over to General or Combo licenses in recent years. Since 2014, Community Fishing license sales have declined by over 80%.

Community Fishing licenses can still be purchased through Dec. 31, 2021 and are valid for one year from date of purchase at designated CFP waters.

For more information about the Community Fishing Program, visit https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/community/ .

