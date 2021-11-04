Community members celebrate sober milestone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I’ve gone through so many ups and downs but I’ve made it through the obstacles,” said Donna Solano, a graduate of the Pima County Court Drug Program.

At the age of 13, Solano started using alcohol, marijuana and cocaine. She spent the last 21 years addicted to heroine and opiates. But today, she turned the page.

“The whole drug court team they saved my life they really did,” said Solano. “I am extremely lucky to be here.”

Solano’s motivation for getting help were her four children.

“I woke up in jail and I’m like what am I don’t I’m calling my children everyday on the phone from jail asking how their day was when I should be there with them knowing what’s going on in their lives.,” said Solano. “I used to use while having them in my presence it’s embarrassing it’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something that motivates me today. "

She says even though she wanted to get help and become better for them she knows that addiction is a winding road.

“I did have a relapse during the pandemic,” said Solano. “I’m an addict and it was an excuse.”

But she didn’t let that hiccup stop her. She got help again and has been sober for the last 500 days.

“I’ve learned that life is so much more there is so much more to life than drugs and alcohol and my family is so important to me,” said Solano.

Since 2005 more than 500 people in the community have successfully graduated from the drug court program.

