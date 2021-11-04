Advertise
DES announces Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security has announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program to provide financial relief to families for water and wastewater bills.

Eligible households can receive up to $1,800 in water assistance including water service restoration, past-due obligations, and future bills.

“With the addition of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, DES is better equipped to comprehensively help families meet their household needs,” DES Director Michael Wisehart was quoted as saying. “The need for rental, utility and water assistance happens concurrently. Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, we have been able to distribute millions to help families keep roofs over their heads and ensure the continuity of their energy services. Now, we have an additional resource to assist with their water and wastewater bills until they are able to attain self-sufficiency.”

To be eligible for the program, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

  • Be (or a member of the household is) a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen
  • Qualified non-citizens include lawful permanent residents, asylees, refugees, and certain individuals with parole status, those whose deportations are being withheld, those who have been granted conditional entry (prior to April 1, 1980), individuals who are the victims of battery, Cuban/Haitain entrants, and victims of a severe form of trafficking.
  • Be a resident of Arizona at the time of application (demonstrated by a water bill for services within the state of Arizona)
  • Have a household income at or below 60% of the state median income (for households of 8 or fewer members) OR have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (for households with more than 8 members)
  • Have not received any other financial assistance for water services during the time period for which the applicant is seeking LIHWAP assistance

People can apply for LIHWAP assistance safely and conveniently online using the portal, downloading a paper application from the portal and mailing to the address on the application, or by calling 1-833-453-2142.

Applicants will be required to provide the following documentation:

  • Applicant’s photo ID
  • Income documents that may include: 1040 tax return, pay stubs, any other documents demonstrating income (unemployment benefits, Social Security benefits, etc.)
  • Water and/or sewer bills
  • Disconnection notice (if applicable)
  • Lease agreement (if applicable)

For more information and to apply, click here.

