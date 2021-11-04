DPS Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix.

The DPS said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue and that officers were searching the area for the suspect.

Details on the trooper’s injuries and the circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately released.

