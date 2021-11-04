Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

DPS Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix.

The DPS said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue and that officers were searching the area for the suspect.

Details on the trooper’s injuries and the circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.
UPDATE: TPD seeking suspect following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
Tucson residents approve minimum wage increase; select three council members
Three workers were injured during renovations at the El Rio Golf Course.
Workers injured in accident on golf course
Empty grocery store shelves ahead of the holidays
Supply chain issues result in some empty grocery store shelves as holidays approach
Tucson proposition 206 passes
Prop 206 passage raises wages and eyebrows

Latest News

Regulators reduce rates for Arizona’s largest power company
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,552 new cases of COVID-19; 21,290 total deaths
Native American Connections’ Urban Living on Fillmore is located on Second Avenue and on...
Federal funds needed to help end homelessness in Arizona, advocates say
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, center, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance...
Magnus moves a step closer to CBP job, on narrow committee vote