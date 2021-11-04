Advertise
Feeding the future: University of Arizona researchers study ways to communicate with plants

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United Nations expects the world population to grow by 2 billion people over the next 30 years, which means increasing crop production is critical. However, climate change is making it difficult to keep up with the current demand. That’s why the University of Arizona is bringing a new voice to the table. Researchers are learning how to listen to plants.

“We expect the global population to continue growing; so we have more mouths to feed. At the same time, our climate is changing, making it a bit more challenging to grow crops,” said Rebecca Mosher, an associate professor at the School of Plant Sciences. “Here in Arizona, we have the climate today that we will see in the future throughout much of the US.”

Climate activists say preserving natural habitat helps to absorb more greenhouse gases. So, how can we grow more with less land?

“[Plants] might make a beautiful smelling flower to communicate with a pollinator,” said Mosher. “If your house plant wilts, that’s a sign that plant might need water. Plants are communicating.”

Mosher is leading a team of about 40 scientists to figure out what plants are saying.

“So we can understand their response to environmental conditions,” she said.

They are using data collected from the the world’s largest field scanner at the University of Arizona campus in Phoenix.

“It is a giant box that goes over acres of crops and we can hook all kinds of sensors into that box,” Mosher said.

The field scanner detects things the human eye can’t see. Mosher says recognizing subtle changes in crops could have massive implications.

“Breeders, for example, could breed crops that need less water or need less fertilizer input,” she said. “The engineers - when they have created better sensors - maybe they can mount those sensors on tractors.’”

Which would allow for spot treatment instead of spraying entire fields.

A $25 million grant from the National Science Foundation made this project possible. The University of Arizona is collaborating with Cornell University, the Boyce Thompson Institute and the University of Illinois. When complete, the findings will be published.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

