FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty weekend ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staying dry through the weekend as high pressure builds in. This results in a warming trend with temps peaking in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A stronger system moves through early next week. This will bring a cool down in daytime highs, increasing clouds and gusty wind to start the work week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

