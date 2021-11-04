Fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers can cross U.S. border next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More people will be coming into the U.S. from Mexico as the border reopens next week to vaccinated non-essential travelers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection expects an influx of travelers. The agency is preparing by opening additional crossing lanes and returning to regular operating hours.

For the first time since March 2020, documented travelers can walk over or drive into the U.S. for non-essential trips. They must show proof they’re fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization.

Port Director Michael Humphries said this includes Johnson and Johnson, the Moderna, the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, CoviShield, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

He said children aren’t required to have the shot but must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. The increase in traffic is long-awaited for.

“The economic implications, I know businesses want to get up and going and the government makes money from sales tax revenue,” Humphries said.

He said most importantly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will remain dedicated to keeping the border safe.

“We must meet our mission of border security which is above everything else,” he said.

The agency was short-staffed in 2019 but is now fully staffed at its border crossings, Humphries said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened the Morely Crossing last week for people to complete I-94 forms needed to cross. The agency said 1,300 have been issued so far.

