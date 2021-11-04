Advertise
Multiple Cal football players in COVID protocol, will not play against Arizona

(Erin Breon (custom credit) | Source: Erik Breon / Big E Photography)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Cal, multiple football players have been placed in COVID protocol and will not play in Saturday’s game against Arizona.

Cal did not specify how many students are in protocol, but did say that everyone within the program is compliant with UC Berkeley’s vaccine requirement and 99% of the players are fully vaccinated.

All student-athletes traveling to Tucson will be tested for COVID-19 and cleared prior to leaving, according to Cal.

Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) has lost 20 straight games dating back to the 2019 season.

First-year head coach Jedd Fisch is still looking for his first win in Tucson, but the Wildcats have been improving each week.

Last Saturday, Arizona rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit before Southern Cal held on for a 41-34 win.

Cal (3-5, 2-3) has won two straight after opening the season with five losses in six weeks.

Arizona is 18-14-2 all-time against Cal, but they have not played since 2018.

