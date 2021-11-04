Advertise
Road closures for All Souls Procession

The road closures will last until approximately midnight.(Source: KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following roads will close at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, for the annual All Souls Procession in the Barrio Hollywood and Menlo Park neighborhoods.

Bus and streetcar options

The closures will last until approximately midnight.

  • Grande Avenue, between Speedway Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road.
  • St. Mary’s Road, between Grande Avenue and Riverside Drive.
  • Bonita Avenue, between St. Mary’s Road and Congress Street.
  • Congress Street, between the Frontage Road and Grande Avenue.
  • Cushing Street, between Avenida del Palo Fierro and the Frontage Road.

The procession begins at 6 p.m. on Grande Avenue south of Speedway Boulevard, turns east on St. Mary’s Road, then south onto Bonita Avenue. The route will proceed parallel to the Santa Cruz River, around the Garden of Gethsemane, toward the Finale Site between the river and the Mercado San Agustin.

Map: All Souls Procession

Pedestrians can continue on the Riverwalk south of Congress Street and take the stairs at Cushing Street up to the Finale Site or turn right at Congress Street to access the Finale Site.

For more information on the All Souls Procession, please visit: www.allsoulsprocession.org

Drivers in the area may experience delays associated with this event, so please plan accordingly. Use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in this area; watch for event participants, obey all traffic controls, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.

65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck