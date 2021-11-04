State Rep. Randy Friese resigning Nov. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Rep. Randy Friese submitted his resignation letter to the Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

According to the letter, Friese’s last day is Nov. 15. He said he plans to dedicate his time on his medical career, and said he is confident those in his district will appoint an “enthusiastic and competent” replacement.

“I am extremely proud of my service to my community and the state during the years I represented Legislative District,” he wrote.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.