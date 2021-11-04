Tucson Celtic Festival, Scottish Highland Games to be held Nov. 5-7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 35th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games will be held at Rillito Raceway Park from Nov. 5-7.

This three-day event will include traditional Scottish food, beer, clans, Celtic items, and a kids area.

Some events include “Viking Night,” performances by Noble McCoy and Wicked Tinkers, and athletics games such as braemar stone throw and heavy weight for distance.

Friday’s gates open at 5 p.m. and then at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

