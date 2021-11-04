Advertise
Tucson Celtic Festival, Scottish Highland Games to be held Nov. 5-7

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 35th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games will be held at Rillito Raceway Park from Nov. 5-7.

This three-day event will include traditional Scottish food, beer, clans, Celtic items, and a kids area.

Some events include “Viking Night,” performances by Noble McCoy and Wicked Tinkers, and athletics games such as braemar stone throw and heavy weight for distance.

Friday’s gates open at 5 p.m. and then at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

