Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird Happy to be home for last show

Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon (Air Force/Jason Markzon)

Every two years, thousands Southern Arizonans flood Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to watch, awestruck, the speed and capability of military aircraft. They had to wait a little longer for the 2021 show, because of a pandemic delay. But this weekend’s Thunder and Lightning over Arizona promises a special hometown surprise: Tucson’s Air Force Thunderbird, in his final show.

Oro Valley’s own Major Jason Markzon is Thunderbird #8. He’s the Thunderbirds’ advance pilot, so he arrived first to survey the air space. It’s a space Major Markzon, call sign “Flack,” already knows quite well.

“Even someone from little Oro Valley can grow up and become a Thunderbird,” Markzon told KOLD.

He grew up under the dark night sky, where he spent many hours dreaming of how he could get there himself one day. He’s always hoped to be an astronaut.

“There’s no light pollution up there, you can see every single star - I’d always find myself looking up,” Major Markzon said of his Oro Valley childhood.

Graduating from Canyon Del Oro High, Markzon fell in love with flight as a senior at Arizona State University.

He joined the Air Force, with deployments in Korea and Japan, capped by what he calls the best job of his life: Air Force Thunderbird.

That journey has brought him full circle. Now, he’s saying goodbye to the Thunderbirds, right here in Tucson.

“This is my very last show of the 2021 season and of my thunderbird career,” Markzon said, calling his swan song “bittersweet.”

“It’s very special to have started here in Tucson and to book end here in Tucson.”

Markzon also fills the special position of narrating the maneuvers and choosing the music to match the acrobatics. So, when you watch the Thunderbird F-16′s amazing formations, you’ll hear Major Markzon describing them.

“We’ve made it more exciting, closer to the crowd, tighter formations - a few surprises people haven’t seen before,” Markzon said of the exhibition.

For Southern Arizona, the highly-anticipated show is a welcome way to fly away from a difficult year, matched with a dose of inspiration, courtesy of our Southern Arizonan in the sky.

“You’ve just got to keep pushing through all those boundaries and barriers that you’re going to face - and keep your dreams,” Markzon said.

Thunder and Lightning over Arizona is a free event November 6-7 at Davis-Monthan AFB. You can find schedule, parking, and ticket information here.

