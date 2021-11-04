Advertise
TUSD principal first in state to win prestigious national award

By Megan McNeil
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A TUSD principal is the first in Arizona to win the prestigious Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

Mary Anderson, principal at Fruchthendler Elementary School in TUSD, received the award in Washington, D.C. with a handful of other principals from around the nation on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The U.S. Department of Education describes the recipients of this award as having “…transformed their schools. Their vision and collaborative leadership styles have produced outstanding results for all of their students to develop academically, emotionally, physically, socially, and culturally. These principals have shown that with effective leadership, skilled teaching, and high expectations, all students can learn.”

Fruchthendler Elementary School had a “B” rating eight years ago when Anderson took the reigns. Now, a blue ribbon and an A rated school, she is proud to lead her students and teachers.

“My motto would be our vision, which is, ‘together we expect excellence,’” said Anderson.

Hung and posted on the wall, the motto is there for everyone to be reminded.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth. Our community has come together to work together to get to this an A-plus and blue ribbon school,” said Missy Boldt, a 1st grade teacher.

Anderson credits her team and teachers for helping boost the school. When Anderson was awarded the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership, it wasn’t a surprise to her staff, but it was to her.

“Always a team effort, and always putting students first,” said Anderson. “It’s not an easy profession, and it’s one that you’re never off. You’re always on, but it’s rewarding. When you see that light bulb come on, and a child begins to read or learns math concept that you’ve been working on for several days, it’s great.”

Only eight principals across the U.S. are given the award each year. For more than a decade, no principal from Arizona has ever been given this award, according to the U.S. Department of Education. This skill Anderson has may just run in her blood, something she was born to do.

“When I was a little girl, I always played school. I always wanted to be a teacher,” said Anderson. “I would gather the neighborhood kids into an area of my house where my parents had put up a chalk board for me, and I was always the teacher.”

Anderson started her educational career and leadership more than 30 years ago as a general education and gifted and talented teacher.

