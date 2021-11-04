UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police on Thursday, Nov. 11, arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown on Nov. 2.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo is being held in the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex, charged with first-degree murder.

According to officials, officers were called to 4880 E. 29th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Andres Guillermo Franco.

According to witness statements, detectives believe Franco was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspect before the shooting.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Despite efforts from TPD Air and K-9 Unit, the suspect was not located.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 88-CRIME.

