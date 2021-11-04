Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson

Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Andres Guillermo Franco in Tucson on Nov. 2.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police on Thursday, Nov. 11, arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown on Nov. 2.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo is being held in the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Complex, charged with first-degree murder.

According to officials, officers were called to 4880 E. 29th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Andres Guillermo Franco.

According to witness statements, detectives believe Franco was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspect before the shooting.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Despite efforts from TPD Air and K-9 Unit, the suspect was not located.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day
Tangerine Road was closed at Monterra Vista Drive because of a crash investigation on Thursday...
Tangerine Road closed because of serious crash at Monterra Vista Drive
The 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Tucson.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade canceled due to downtown construction

Latest News

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.
Three injured in two-vehicle accident near Northwest Medical Center
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods died Oct. 23 at the age of 67. He served as...
WATCH: Memorial service for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods
The case has become a liability for Katie Hobbs, who was the Senate's Democratic leader when...
Jury issues $2.75 million verdict to fired Arizona Senate staffer
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies