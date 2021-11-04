UPDATE: TPD seeking suspect following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking a suspect following a fatal shooting in midtown on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to officials, officers were called to 4880 E. 29th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man later died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Andres Guillermo Franco.

According to witness statements, detectives believe Franco was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspect prior to the shooting.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Despite efforts from TPD Air and K9 Unit, the suspect was not located.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

