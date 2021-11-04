Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police officers are investigating a deadly shooting on East 29th Street.
UPDATE: TPD seeking suspect following fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
Tucson residents approve minimum wage increase; select three council members
Three workers were injured during renovations at the El Rio Golf Course.
Workers injured in accident on golf course
Empty grocery store shelves ahead of the holidays
Supply chain issues result in some empty grocery store shelves as holidays approach
Agua Caliente Elementary closed due to COVID-19
COVID-19 outbreak closes Agua Caliente Elementary

Latest News

Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
After child given adult COVID-19 vaccine dose, parent wants answers
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: DOJ conducting cyber crackdown