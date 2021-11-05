ADOT selects final route for Sonoran Corridor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that it has selected the route for the Sonoran Corridor, a roughly 20-mile route connecting Interstates 10 and 19.

The Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision identifies the selected 20.47-mile corridor south of the Tucson International Airport.

ADOT expects the continuous, access-controlled transportation corridor between I-19 and I-10 to:

Improve access to future activity centers.

Improve regional mobility.

Improve connectivity.

Integrate the region’s transportation network.

Address existing and future population and economic growth.

Provide an alternative to avoid congestion on I-10 and I-19 .

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 20.47-mile corridor through Pima County. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

The combined Tier 1 Final EIS/ROD, along with its supporting documentation, is available on the study’s website at azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor. Copies of the combined document are also available for viewing at the following locations during normal business hours:

Southcentral District Office - 1221 S. Second Street, Tucson. Please call to make an appointment. Phone: 520-388-4200.

Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson. 520-594-5500.

Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. Phone: 520-594-5295.

Sahuarita Town Clerk’s Office, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. Phone: 520-822-8801.

Subsequent environmental and engineering studies are necessary to further refine the selected 1,500-foot Sonoran Corridor to identify a recommended 400-foot freeway alignment and planned interchange locations and other project elements. These Tier 2 studies, which are not yet funded, would include additional analysis and more opportunities for public review and comment.

The Final Tier 1 EIS includes a phased implementation plan, which includes smaller segments of the corridor alternative that may advance as separate, independent projects.

For more information about the Sonoran Corridor Study or to view the project fact sheet, please visit azdot.gov/sonorancorridor.

General comments or questions about the study can be submitted to ADOT through the following methods:

Online: azdot.gov/sonorancorridor

Email: sonorancorrior@azdot.gov

Phone: 1-855-712-8530

Mail: c/o ADOT Communications – Sonoran Corridor, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713

