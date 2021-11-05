Advertise
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson man raises funds for winter clothes for kids

By Megan McNeil
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Every week, we’re highlighting people going above and beyond in our community. Gilbert Ybarra is working to make sure no kids goes without school supplies or warm clothes.

Several bags of clothing were donated for his cause over Halloween weekend. His car club community helped raise funds and donations for Southside schools.

“If you can’t have good clothing, or warm clothing for the winter months, how do you get to school comfortably?” said Ybarra.

He and his car show community hosted a trunk or treat on the Southside, bringing in close to $1,500. Getting clothes for children on the Southside is near and dear to his heart. He grew up in the area, and while his home was full of love, other things weren’t as readily available.

“My parents lived from paycheck to paycheck...there were a couple of times, I remember growing up, that I was wearing my sister hand me downs,” said Ybarra. “I had to wear her pants, some of my dad’s shirts, that my mom she was a seamstress, and she knew how to repair the clothing, fix the hems and fit the waist. I could remember, and I’ll always remember we were going back to school, I’m wearing my sisters jeans, and some kid says are those girl jeans?’… As embarrassing as it was, at least I had a pair of pants to wear for school”

The trunk or treat is just one of many events he’s organized, from fundraisers for hospitals, school supply drives and even making COVID-19 vaccines available at his trunk or treat, he stops at nothing to give back and help his community becomes successful. After his mom died of COVID-19 last year, he hopes to prevent as many deaths as possible.

During the trunk or treat, Ybarra said a few dozen people were vaccinated. If you know someone who is Arizona’s Heart and Sol, nominate them here.

