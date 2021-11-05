Casino Del Sol to display veterans memorial wall Nov. 8-14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol’s annual veteran’s memorial wall will be going up Monday, Nov. 8, with a public dedication ceremony starting at 10 a.m. in their hotel lobby.

The Pascua Yaqui Color Guard will kick off the ceremony followed by several speakers. Attendees are invited to sign the wall with personal stories, memories and notes of appreciation to military personnel close to their hearts.

The wall will stay up through Nov. 14 to pay tribute to veterans and active military members.

Casino Del Sol has put up this wall each year since 2010.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.