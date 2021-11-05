Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Davis-Monthan officer disciplined for trying to get vaccine card without getting shot

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re now learning an Air Force officer has been disciplined after being accused of using force in his attempt to obtain a COVID vaccination card.

It all happened at a Tucson vaccination site in September.

The Air Force opened an investigation on the matter after Tucson Police notified Davis Monthan.

The officer has not been arrested and we’re not releasing his name because he hasn’t been charged with any crime.

EMT Mariella Carrasco reported to police a military man assaulted her after he flashed her some cash for a vaccination card. She works at Rescue Me Wellness, a vaccination site.

“He brought out the money to try to bribe me. He didn’t say anything. He kind of just looked at me,” said Carrasco, “and I shook my head and said, no. I didn’t accept the money.”

And the last time she told him no, “he snatched the syringe”.

Carrasco said, “He took the syringe out of my hand and proceeded to pretend to administer the vaccine. I was in shock. He went around to the backside of his arm, kinda grazed his arm. Every time I was moving closer, he moved his arm back and as his arm was back, he shot the liquid down so it hit the table.”

Carrasco ultimately decided not to press charges, but Davis Monthan launched an investigation.

A spokesman sent KOLD News 13 this statement:

“The investigation conducted by Davis-Monthan has concluded. A military court was not convened, however, administrative disciplinary action was taken. In order to protect the privacy of the member, information regarding that administrative action will not be released.”

Corrective measures could range from counseling to extra military instruction.

Carrasco told KOLD that she’s glad she brought awareness to the situation.

“I just wanted the military to understand that people are trying to cheat the system and it’s not okay. I wanted them to take it seriously,” said Carrasco.

Rescue Me Wellness has banned the Air Force officer from the vaccination site.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry
Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon
Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird happy to be home for last show
Agua Caliente Elementary School closed due to COVID
Agua Caliente parents say outbreak wouldn’t have happened if COVID-19 protocols were in place
AZGFD to stop selling Community Fishing licenses beginning Jan. 1

Latest News

Pima County employee mandate
Pima County employee mandate
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
(Source: Bill Morrow)
UA welcoming class of 2020 graduates back on campus for in-person commencement
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Vaccine mandates continue to multiply