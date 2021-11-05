Douglas hero, MIA 76 years, to be laid to rest

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War are finally coming home to be laid to rest.

After 76 years, the community of Douglas will welcome home the remains of Army Sergeant First Class Frank G. Vejar, who went missing in action in 1950.

The Douglas Police Department and Douglas Fire Department will escort Vejar’s transport from the Tucson International Airport on Friday, Nov. 5. The American Legion Post No. 11 and other groups will join in the procession as the escort draws closer to Douglas.

The escort is expected to leave Tucson at 12 p.m. and arrive in Douglas at or about 2:15 p.m.

A Mass to celebrate the life of Vejar and honor his ultimate sacrifice to our country will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1211 E. 15th Street, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, followed by burial services at Douglas Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at The American Legion, 1325 G Avenue.

Vejar was believed to be killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the Korean Peninsula near a place Americans called Chosin Reservoir when his unit’s vessel was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized.

Vejar was 19 years old at the time and was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, and Seventh Infantry Division.

His remains were never recovered. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Aug. 24, 2021, that Vejar was accounted for on April 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.