Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Douglas hero, MIA 76 years, to be laid to rest

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War are finally coming home to be laid to rest.

After 76 years, the community of Douglas will welcome home the remains of Army Sergeant First Class Frank G. Vejar, who went missing in action in 1950.

The Douglas Police Department and Douglas Fire Department will escort Vejar’s transport from the Tucson International Airport on Friday, Nov. 5. The American Legion Post No. 11 and other groups will join in the procession as the escort draws closer to Douglas.

The escort is expected to leave Tucson at 12 p.m. and arrive in Douglas at or about 2:15 p.m.

A Mass to celebrate the life of Vejar and honor his ultimate sacrifice to our country will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1211 E. 15th Street, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, followed by burial services at Douglas Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at The American Legion, 1325 G Avenue.

Vejar was believed to be killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the Korean Peninsula near a place Americans called Chosin Reservoir when his unit’s vessel was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized.

Vejar was 19 years old at the time and was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, and Seventh Infantry Division.

His remains were never recovered. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Aug. 24, 2021, that Vejar was accounted for on April 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry
Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon
Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird happy to be home for last show
Agua Caliente Elementary School closed due to COVID
Agua Caliente parents say outbreak wouldn’t have happened if COVID-19 protocols were in place
Tucson proposition 206 passes
Prop 206 passage raises wages and eyebrows

Latest News

Premier Auto Center donates $27,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army hospitality house, 1002 N. Main Avenue.
Salvation Army collecting turkeys to serve Tucson’s needy on Thanksgiving
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Douglas soldier finally coming home
Douglas soldier finally coming home