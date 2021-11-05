Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Are we going to break some records?

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves in overhead. This high will weaken under the pressure of a storm moving through the Rockies early next week. This will bring increasing clouds, gusty wind and a drop in daytime high temperatures.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy to gusty.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

