FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Are we going to break some records?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves in overhead. This high will weaken under the pressure of a storm moving through the Rockies early next week. This will bring increasing clouds, gusty wind and a drop in daytime high temperatures.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy to gusty.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
