Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert

By WDJT staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Singer Harry Styles didn’t mince words when helping one fan come out to her mother at one of his shows.

It was something she asked him to do with a sign, and both mother and daughter are still relishing the moment.

“What would you like to tell your mother?” the singer asks in footage of the moment.

It was by chance Styles would read McKinley McConnell’s sign at his “Love on Tour” stop Wednesday night. It said, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?”

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he announced to her mother and the thousands in attendance.

McConnell says the sign was put together at the last minute. Her mom Lisa Bibik didn’t have a ticket until two days before the concert.

While still in shock, both are grateful to Styles for sharing this moment with them.

“Him, himself and his music and the space he’s created with his fans, it just always means like safety to me,” McConnell said. “It means friends that I would have never thought I would get to meet, opportunities I would never have imagined to get. As cliché as it sounds, it does mean the world to me.”

McConnell lives in California but flew to Milwaukee to see the show.

“I feel really blessed and very honored to be in that moment,” Bibik said. “It’s very rare that you get to have these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, so I’m very honored and blessed that I was able to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

