Living memorial in Naranja Park to honor veterans, first responders and health care workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With Veterans Day one week away, we are getting a special sneak preview of a first-of-its-kind memorial for Arizona.

Where most people see an empty lot on the West side of Naranja Park in Oro Valley, Dick Eggerding sees a blank canvas.

“There are 400,000 veterans in Southern Arizona and then when you think about, you add all of the other first responders, that’s amazing when you think about all of the people we should be honoring,” Eggerding said.

That’s exactly what he and a group of dedicated volunteers plan to do with the 2.5-acre property. The group recently added health care workers to the list.

“They were out there just facing the enemy, so to speak, just like the military does when it goes to battle,” said Eggerding. “They were battling too; they were battling COVID. So, they deserve to be part of this memorial.”

It’s called the “Arizona Veterans & First Responders Living Memorial.”

“This is the only one in the state,” Eggerding said.

At the living memorial, you will find names of fallen, retired and actively serving heroes.

A “Pathway of Heroes” will encompasses a massive star. At the center of the star will be a 24-foot monument with the Oath of Office engraved on the back.

AZ Veterans & First Responder Living Memorial (VFRM)

“And as you walk around, you will see an amphitheater,” said Kay Williams, an executive committee member. “That amphitheater is designed for education.”

Eggerding is a Korean war veteran.

“One of my best friends from childhood was killed 11 days before the end of the war, he took an incoming round,” said Eggerding, “and that always stuck with me; I might add that is also one of the motivating factors.”

What also keeps him going is the people he meets.

“I can remember people coming up and saying, ‘I lost my husband, or, ‘I lost by brother,’” he said. “It’s just enormous.”

So far, about $1 million in donations and services has been raised. $2 million more is needed to make this dream a reality. To help, click HERE.

Volunteers hope to have the living memorial built in the next year and a half.

