One dead following pedestrian-involved collision near Stone, Glenn

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed one man is dead following a pedestrian-involved collision on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

According to officials, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Stone Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. for the report of a serious-injury collision involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigation, detectives determined that a white 2015 Ford van was traveling north on Stone Avenue in the curb lane. Detectives believe the pedestrian left the sidewalk and then was struck.

Police say the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision, and that midblock crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor.

This investigation is ongoing. Police say no citations or charges have been issued.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

