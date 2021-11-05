Advertise
Phoenix man accused of exposing himself, chasing girls near elementary school

Police responded to reports that a man was exposing himself while students were leaving a Phoenix elementary school.(WRDW)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of exposing himself and chasing down students at an elementary school earlier this week.

Court documents say police were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The caller said a man was exposing himself while students were leaving an elementary school. The caller told dispatchers that the man, now identified as Ernesto Melendez, was also following little girls.

Investigators say several girls told them that they saw Melendez pacing on the corner near the school. Police paperwork states that while students tried to avoid him, he did run toward several students, including a group of girls.

Saying Melendez matched the description of the suspect, arriving officers detained him at the scene. Police say he was mumbling and had burnt tin foil in his pocket, which officers suspected were drugs.

Melendez faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

