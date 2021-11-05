Pima County expanding distribution of COVID-19 self-tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is distributing free, take-home BinaxNOW self-test kits starting tomorrow, Nov. 6, and again on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

The self-test kits will be available in the lobby of Abrams Public Health Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three Saturdays.

Distribution will be limited to one test kit per person and each kit contains two tests. Tests can be given to individuals of any age. Everyone who receives a test kit will be required to fill out a demographic information form.

These rapid antigen tests look for COVID-19 antigens, or small pieces of protein, in your respiratory tract. These tests are not sufficient for international travel or other organizations that require PCR/NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test) results.

PCHD first distributed the self-test kits on Oct. 30 and gave away about 1,300 tests.

For more information on the BinaxNOW self-tests, including how to report results and to watch instructional videos in English and Spanish, visit www.pima.gov/covid19hometest .

