Premier Auto Center donates $27,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

(Premier Auto Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scott Lehman and Premier Auto Center presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona a check for $27,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Premier Auto also teamed up with the organization in the summer to donate Sugar Skulls’ season football tickets for “Bigs and Littles” to enjoy.

They say their goal is to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect in the lives of young people, and they hope their support will empower children’s potential by building strong bonds with their mentors.

CEO Marie Logan affirms, “We at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona appreciate our community partners, like Premier Auto Center. Scott Lehman and his team at Premier Auto believe in our mission to ignite the power, promise, and potential of youth through mentorship. Thank you Premier Auto for all you do for our community’s youth!”

Scott Lehman urges, “Together as a community, we can defend and empower the children in Southern Arizona. Their potential is big so let’s help ignite it!”

