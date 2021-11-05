Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Salvation Army collecting turkeys to serve Tucson’s needy on Thanksgiving

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army hospitality house, 1002 N. Main Avenue.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army hospitality house, 1002 N. Main Avenue.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army is in need of turkeys to help feed the needy on Thanksgiving. They are expecting to serve over 600 people on Thanksgiving Day. They are asking for 200 turkeys to serve the needy in Tucson.

The Salvation Army Tucson will collect the turkeys through Nov. 21. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The annual Thanksgiving meal will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona National Golf Club.
HOA purchases golf course, raising homeowner dues
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry
Air Force Thunderbird #8, Jason Markzon
Tucson’s own Air Force Thunderbird happy to be home for last show
Agua Caliente Elementary School closed due to COVID
Agua Caliente parents say outbreak wouldn’t have happened if COVID-19 protocols were in place
Tucson proposition 206 passes
Prop 206 passage raises wages and eyebrows

Latest News

Premier Auto Center donates $27,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Army Sergeant First Class Frank G. Vejar was 19 years old when he went missing in action during...
Douglas hero, MIA 76 years, to be laid to rest
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving
Douglas soldier finally coming home
Douglas soldier finally coming home