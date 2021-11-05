Salvation Army collecting turkeys to serve Tucson’s needy on Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army is in need of turkeys to help feed the needy on Thanksgiving. They are expecting to serve over 600 people on Thanksgiving Day. They are asking for 200 turkeys to serve the needy in Tucson.

The Salvation Army Tucson will collect the turkeys through Nov. 21. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The annual Thanksgiving meal will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thanksgiving Day.

