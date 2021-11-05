TPD investigating shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on Tucson’s southside on Friday, Nov. 5.

According to officials, this happened at a home in the 2200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Police say no one is detained at the moment.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.