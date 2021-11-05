TPD investigating shooting on Tucson’s south side
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on Tucson’s southside on Friday, Nov. 5.
According to officials, this happened at a home in the 2200 block of South Campbell Avenue.
Police say no one is detained at the moment.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.
