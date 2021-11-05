Woman cited in collision that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have cited a 75-year-old woman in connection with the crash that left Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry injured.

The TPD said the woman caused another car to hit with Huckelberry while he was riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson last month.

Police said they were called to the intersection of North Church Avenue and West Congress Street on Oct. 23 in response to a report of a car hitting a cyclist.

When officers arrived, the driver of a red Dodge Journey said she was turning left to head south on Congress Street when a white Jeep Wrangler hit her “out of nowhere.”

The Jeep’s driver told police she’d been heading west on Congress Street when the Dodge hit the back of her car, causing it to spin out and hit Huckelberry, who was in the bike lane.

A friend of Huckelberry’s, who he had been riding with, identified him to police and gave officers his wife’s phone number.

Huckelberry had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment, where he was admitted to the ICU and confirmed to have a brain bleed without skull fractures.

Because Huckelberry was unresponsive, police could not get a statement. Witnesses told police Huckelberry had been wearing a helmet.

Per police records, Huckelberry also had broken bones, a punctured lung and brain injury.

Authorities said they noticed damage to the front driver’s side, which was inconsistent with the car’s placement in the roadway.

Authorities said surveillance video from a nearby business showed Huckelberry and two friends riding in a bike lane when the Dodge merged into the lane where the Jeep was driving and sideswiped the Jeep, causing the Jeep to fishtail in the intersection only on its drivers’ side wheels.

It’s clear, police said, that the driver of the Dodge failed to safely change lanes and hadn’t checked to make sure it was safe to merge into another lane.

The woman was given two citations, causing serious injury or death by a moving violation and violating rules governing traffic. She is slated to appear in Tucson City Court Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.