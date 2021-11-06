Advertise
Arizona snaps 20-game losing streak with 10-3 win over Cal

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ding dong, the losing streak is dead. Arizona defeated a short-handed Cal 10-3 in its Homecoming game, snapping a nation-leading 20-game losing streak. It’s the Wildcats’ first win since beating Colorado, October 5th, 2019. It was Arizona’s first home win since defeating UCLA on September 28th, 2019.

Tied at 3-3 late in the fourth, sophomore running back Michael Wiley scored on a 10 yard run.

Freshman quarterback Will Plummer overcame an injured shoulder, a cut hand, and two interceptions to lead complete 16 of 28 for 129 yards.

Cal was down 24 players including 10 starters between COVID protocol and injuries.

Arizona hosts Utah next Saturday at noon.

