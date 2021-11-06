FACT FINDERS: Are boosters needed after breakthrough cases?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are fully vaccinated but had a breakthrough COVID case, do you still need to rush out and get a booster shot or did your infection basically act like a booster?

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, who studies Immunobiology at the University of Arizona, says generally speaking if you had two doses of the vaccine and then still got COVID-19 you probably do not need to get the booster right away. The reason is, the infection really ramps up your immune response. He adds, there are studies to support this line of thought.

”There’s been some nice studies that came out of the Provincetown outbreak where a whole bunch of people who were fully vaccinated got infected anyway and so those immune responses look amazing. They’re through the roof so I can’t see that there’d be any rush for someone in that situation to go out and get a booster dose anyway,” he said.

Experts still recommend if you have any questions about when is the best time for you to get the booster, to talk with your doctor.

